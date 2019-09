Klorane

Peony Shampoo

£8.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

If your scalp is itchy, sore and flaking the KLORANE Peony Shampoo will be your saviour. Its soothing and nourishing formula restores your scalp to normal whilst it also protects from free radicals with its antioxidant properties. The peony extract sits in a smooth, nourishing and volumising base, providing both care and purification for your hair. A very effective treatment for sufferers of an itchy scalp and associated dandruff. LB Paraben free.