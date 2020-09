Fjällräven

Pencil Case

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Zippered pen case from Fjallraven Kankens Essentials collection, made from durable G-1000 HeavyDuty Eco S a recycled polyester blend coated with Greenland Wax. Finished with an interior name label + exterior logo patch. Fits perfectly inside the side pockets of Kanken backpacks.