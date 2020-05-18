Amope

Pedimask 20-minute Foot Mask – Coconut Oil

$3.69

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Discover the all new Amope PediMask, the perfect top off to your foot care routine. Easy to use and apply, the mask is specially designed to stay in place resulting in no mess and an easy clean up. The PediMask gives your feet what they need thanks to rich ingredients like Coconut Oil. Enjoy soft, smooth feet after one use. For the perfect Pedi experience, use with Amope Electronic Foot File.