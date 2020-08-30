Revlon

Pedi Expert

$9.99 $7.39

Buy Now Review It

190 micro-files safely remove calluses and smooths feet Catch-all compartment ensures no mess Lifetime guarantee - no need to purchase replacement blades Includes nail clipper and nail file Stainless steel Product Description The Revlon Pedi-Expert Kit removes calluses and smooth feet effortlessly at home so there’s no need to run to the salon anymore. Our stainless steel finishing file leaves skin soft and smooth, and the catch-all compartment ensures no mess, no fuss. The three-in-one Pedi-Expert Kit from Revlon contains the Pedi-Expert to remove calluses, nail clippers to trim and a file to smooth and shape. 190 micro-files safely remove calluses and dead skin. Includes a Lifetime Guarantee, so there’s no need to purchase replacement blades. Contains one item per package. Revlon is a global leader in cosmetics, hair color, fragrances, skincare, and beauty care products. One of the strongest consumer brand franchises in the world, Revlon’s products are sold in over 100 countries across six continents. Revlon revitalized the industry over the years with iconic nail and lip colors and with breakthrough technology like ColorStay transfer-resistant lipstick and makeup. Brand Story By Revlon