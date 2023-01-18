Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Anthropologie
Pearldrop Halo
$190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pearldrop Halo
BUY
$190.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Bali Latch Top Satchel Bag
BUY
$58.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
$119.95
$180.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Nellie Tabletop Vanity Mirror
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted