Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
By Anthropologie
Pearl Slippers
$29.95
$14.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Pleated Wide-leg Corduroy Trousers
BUY
$49.97
$99.95
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Pearl Slippers
BUY
$14.97
$29.95
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Set Of Three Stackable Birthstone Rings
BUY
$58.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Cozy Fringe Scarf
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted