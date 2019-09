Needle & Thread

Pearl Rose Embellished Embroidered Tulle Gown

Needle & Thread's gown is embroidered with dainty flowers inspired by Victorian lace. Made from layers of airy tulle, it's intricately embellished with faux pearls and mirrored beads, and finished with a detachable silk-satin ribbon at the back. The ombré colour palette graduates from white and ivory to blush - perfect for the bride who wants a subtle touch of colour on her big day.