thewhiteribbon

Pearl Ivory Leather Ballet Flats With Satin Ribbons

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

A stunning pair of bridal ballet flats in Pearl Ivory with satin ribbons and leather ankle straps. The tone is in a stunning light ivory with a soft shine. • Standard fit & generally runs true to size • The design is super flattering on all feet shapes and sizes • Leather lining with leather soles (3mm) & anti slip rubber heels (6mm) • Our ballet flats are entirely handmade by us with the highest quality of ethically sourced leather • We ship globally. Estimated delivery times by location are listed in our FAQs, policies, and shipping section of each listing • • • The video features Pearl Ivory (left) and Light Ivory (right) to show you a colour comparison We are a sustainable label, read about our story here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thewhiteribbon?ref=seller-platform-mcnav#about If you want to double check your sizing, here is how to take your measurements: Trace your feet as follows: stand on a piece of A4 paper, circle your feet around with a straight standing pencil (without pressing too hard to the edges). Measure the distance between longest and widest points. Compare the measurements to the list below. It is best to measure your feet in the afternoon, when they are at their widest. Measuring width: Please note that the below measurements are of the soles of the shoe, in the uppers (inside the toe box) there is about 1-1.5cm more space. Often, you will find that your feet seem to be wider than our measurements. If they are no more than 1-1.5 cm wider than the measurements, you will fit perfectly in the standard width. In case you need any further assistance with determining the right size for you, please do contact us, we are here to help. Our sizes and precise outsole measurements: eu 35. us 5.5 l: 23 cm/9.05” w: 7.5 cm/2.95" (widest point) eu 36. us 6 l: 23.5 cm/9.25" w: 7.5 cm/2.95" eu 37. us 7 l: 24 cm/9.44" w: 7.7 cm/3.03" eu 38. us 8 l: 24.5 cm/9.6" w: 8 cm/3.14" eu 39. us 8.5. l: 24.9 cm/9.8" w: 8.2 cm/3.22" eu 40. us 9. l: 25.3 cm/9.92" w: 8.2 cm/3.22" eu 41. us 9.5 l: 26 cm/10.23" w: 8.5 cm/3.34" eu 42. us 10. l: 26.5 cm/10.4" w: 8.7 cm/3.42" eu 43. us 10.5 l:27.24 cm/10.7" w: 9 cm/3.46" For our detailed international sizing chart, please scroll down to our FAQs. CONTACT: via Etsy convo or Email: info [!at] thewhiteribbon.com