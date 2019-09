Miu Miu

Pearl & Crystal Embellished Bow Clip Earrings

£440.00

This pair of pearl and crystal embellished bow earrings embody Miu Miu’s opulent take on accessory design. They're crafted in Italy with a carefully curated selection of crystals alongside a statement pearl, then finished with a clip fastening. Style them as the finishing touch to a vintage-inflected sweater.