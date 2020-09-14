PEACH & LILY

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Veil Mist is a non-toxic, silicone-free, hydrating mist that gives you an instant glass skin look. This fine mist calms, hydrates, and fights damage. Spritz throughout the day to keep skin hydrated and replenished with antioxidants and skin-soothers. Wear on bare skin for a hydrated, glassy veil or under/over makeup as a skin-improving highlighter. This mist is refreshing, lightweight, and highly moisturizing - with major glow staying power. Your glass skin on-the-go! Benefits: Instantly glassy skin - while skin improves from within over time Hydrated, plump and bouncy skin Visible radiance and glow Calms redness and helps soothe stressed skin Antioxidant-rich for protective benefits throughout the day On bare skin, skin looks remarkably hydrated and glassy Under makeup, makeup applies seamlessly with a backlit glow Sets and refreshes makeup with a beautiful glassy, highlighting effect Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin What's in it for you: The formula base isn't simply water, it's a soothing, refreshing cucumber water that delivers antioxidants Peach Extract: vitamin and antioxidant-rich for firm and radiant skin Reishi Mushroom: a powerhouse adaptogen time-tested through centuries in herbal remedies to combat visible signs of damage, inflammation, and redness. Beta-glucans also draw water from the environment to your skin for hydrated, glassy skin Lotus Extract: potent antioxidants and flavonoids fight damage and boost brightening powers Cica: K-Beauty star ingredient that calms impact of daily skin-stressors Ceramides: fortifies the skin barrier to protect from external aggressors Hyaluronic Acid complex: multiple molecular weights hydrate every skin layer Licorice: a natural skin glow-getter for radiance Vitamin E: strengthens skin and boosts vitamins found in other extracts Aloe: soothes and replenishes VoluSmooth: a proprietary, 100% plant-based silicone-free alternative made from burdock root, mulberry, and bamboo extracts for bouncy, smooth skin The mind behind: Pe