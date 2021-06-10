Peace Out Skincare

Starring six pairs of under-eye patches, the Peace Out Puffy Eyes set is a clever investment for anyone whose sleeping schedule is erratic, to say the least. At this point, eight hours of uninterrupted sleep feels like a myth so these are going straight into our bags... Crafted from biocellulose, these soothing under-eye patches help to awaken sleepy-looking eyes by diminishing the look of puffiness and dark circles in just 15 minutes. Rather than just hydrating the surface of your skin with hyaluronic acid - no shade here, it does work wonders with dehydration lines - they're also soaked with caffeine to help relieve the water retention that makes your contours appear puffy, as well as niacinamide to promote a brighter, well-rested look. We'll take the lot!