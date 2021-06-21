Barzel

White Gold Fire Opal Ring

$12.99 $10.39

Buy Now Review It

Ring Dimension:This Ring is 10mm in Length 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed: If there's any problem with your item you can return it without any issues. The perfect gift for any occasion. Available in Black Rhodium, White Gold or Rose Gold Guaranteed to retain its original gold content and color Illuminate your look with this dazzling ring decorated with radiant white fire opal and cubic zirconia accents. 18K Rose gold plated brass Oval-cut opal Round-cut cubic zirconia Band width: 2.5mm Front dimensions: 10mmL x 22mmW