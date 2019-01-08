Pavlok

Never sleep through your alarm or wake up groggy again! Can you think of a more certain way of making sure you wake up on time than knowing an electric zap is coming if you don't get out of bed right away? Snoozing is an incredibly hard habit to overcome. We understand! In the morning, nothing in the world seems better than just 5-10 more minutes of sleep. This habit turns into an entire morning wasted, leaving you unrested, groggy, and mildly stressed out for the rest of the day. This is why we made Shock Clock. It's more than an alarm. Most alarms just remind you to wake up. The Shocking alarm clock actually trains you to wake up. Most shocking alarm clock users almost never get shocked. Your brain LEARNS when it's really time to wake up. You KNOW a zap is coming. So you wake up – alert and ready to turn it off. What would you do with an extra hour a day? Read, make a healthy breakfast, walk your dog, meditate, journal, or exercise? Shock Clock comes jam-packed with a ton of features to help you wake up fresh and start your day right.