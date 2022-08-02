Saatva

Organic Cotton Channel Quilt

$215.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saatva

Product description This all-cotton, all-season quilt is made with a 300 thread count sateen weave that gets softer with every wash. It’s designed to layer in colder months, but is light and breathable on its own for warmer months. Details 100% GOTS certified organic cotton Organic cotton batting Vertical 1” channel quilt pattern Center envelope opening on shams Spot clean preferable. Machine wash cold with like colors, gentle cycle, no bleach, tumble dry low