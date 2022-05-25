BaubleBar

Pavé Initial Collar Necklace

$68.00 $47.60

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care A gleaming pavé intial charm rests atop this collar necklace, making it a personalized gift for yourself or a loved one. 16 1/2" length; 3" extender; 1" pendant drop; 1/2" pendant width Lobster clasp closure Brass/glass/cubic zirconia Imported Item #6147641 Helpful info: Keep jewelry away from water and chemicals; remove during physical activities; store separately in a soft pouch.