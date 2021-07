Witchery

Cynthia is 178cm tall and wears a size XS/8. Mohair Knit Sweater: Soft and lofty Mohair knit sweater In a loose fit Crew neckline Drop shoulder Long, relaxed sleeves with ribbed cuffs Straight hem Designed in Melbourne, Australia Dry clean as per the care label; read our Knitwear Care Guide Composition: 72% Mohair, 26% Nylon, 2% Elastane Style Code: 60263938