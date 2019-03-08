Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Prada
Pattina Tie-dye Leather Shoulder Bag
$3360.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
As featured on the Spring '19 runway Optional crossbody strap, gold-tone hardware, unlined Tab closure Composition: city calf Color: black, lime Made in Italy
Featured in 1 story
11 Bag Trends We're Betting Big On For 2019
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Maiyet
Peyton Large Tote In Cocco/driftwood
$1850.00
from
Maiyet
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Small Amorous Satchel
$275.00
$185.00
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
DETAILS
Freedom Of Animals
Melia Lia Bag
$360.00
from
Freedom Of Animals
BUY
DETAILS
Paula Cademartori
Alice Colour Block Satchel
$1430.66
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Prada
DETAILS
Prada
Tie-dye Collared Cotton Poplin Shirt
£790.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Silk Abstract Print 3/4 Sleeve Dress
$125.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Black Tech Sandals
$570.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
DETAILS
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted