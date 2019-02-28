Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Cecilie Bahnsen
Patricia Tiered Floral Fil Coup
$1354.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MatchesFashion.com
Yellow floral sundress
Featured in 1 story
35 Sundresses That Are Begging Spring To Come
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Printed Mesh Pencil Dress With Ruched Skirt
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Moda Operandi
Medea Chiffon Dress
$745.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Buttoned Linen-blend Dress
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Cecilie Bahnsen
Bey Velvet Dress
$2913.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Cecilie Bahnsen
DETAILS
Cecilie Bahnsen
+ Sophie Bille Brahe Tiered Mattelassé Silk-blend Dress
$1210.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Cecilie Bahnsen
Oversized Floral Shirt Dress
£1065.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
Cecilie Bahnsen
Sofie Floral-jacquard Devoré Midi Dress
£1520.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Cecilie Bahnsen
Mimi Ruffled Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
£955.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted