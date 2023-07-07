Pamapic

Patio Lounge Chair Set 2 Pieces

$269.99 $215.99

Buy Now Review It

【STURDY & DURABLE】Pamapic patio lounge chair set includes two lounge chairs. Our chairs are constructed from all-weather PE rattan on an iron frame. The rattan is hand-woven to create a sleek finish but also to ensure that the product is completely weather resistant in order to last a long time in your yard. The rust-proof iron frame ensures a long service life as well. 【COMFORTABLE & SOFT】Each Pamapic pool lounge chairs comes with a 2.2 inch thick recliner cushion. Each padded cushion contains 4 pounds of polyester fiber and upright cotton and can be fixed on the recliner so you don't have to worry about the cushion slipping. 【ADJUSTABLE BACKREST POSITION】There are 5 adjustable options for positioning the back of our outdoor chaise so it can perfectly fit your body depending on your need. 【IDEAL FOR VARIOUS OCCASIONS】Pamapic’s outdoor, 2-piece chaise lounge set is perfect for your outdoor terrace, porch, backyard, poolside, garden, deck of any size, and any other space with enough room, making the time you spend with friends and family more comfortable and enjoyable. 【STRONG PACKAGING & HIGH-QUALITY AFTER-SALES SERVICE】This sun lounge chair set is delivered in 2 boxes, so please be advised that you may not receive both boxes at the same time. If you find any damage after receiving both boxes, please contact us immediately. 【PACKAGE DETAILS】Our product is delivered with 2 boxes. You may not get all boxes at the same time. We recommend assembling the set after receiving all boxes. Package 1 size：59.84"×6.7"×24.6", Package 2 size：59.84"×6.7"×24.6"