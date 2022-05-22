Ganni

Patent-leather Platform Chelsea Boots

$551.77

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes GANNI's boots riff on both Chelsea and combat styles. They're made from glossy patent-leather with elasticated inserts and pull tabs, and rest on chunky rubber platform soles. Use yours to temper a pretty dress. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Only available in full sizes, go up to the nearest whole size if you take a half size Italian sizing View size guide Details & Care Heel measures approximately 80mm/ 3 inches with a 35mm/ 1.5 inch platform Black leather (Calf) and rubber Pull on