Patagonia

Patagonia Re-tool Snap-t Fleece Pullover

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

Its just not winter without it. Just like holiday parties, ski trips, and reluctantly shoveling snow, its just not winter without the Patagonia Womens Re-tool Snap-T Fleece Pullover. A Patagonia staple, the Re-Tool delivers unrivaled comfort for late-fall hikes and hunkering down on cold winter nights. Polartec Thermal Pro fleece offers deep-pile warmth and a feel thats cozier than hot chocolate by the fireside. A redesigned kangaroo-style handwarmer pocket provides storage and a resting place for cold hands. A Patagonia classic thats cozy and comfortable all winter long. Polartec Thermal Pro fleece offers plenty of soft-feel warmth. Kangaroo pouch is perfect for warming hands and holding phones. Buttoned chest pocket provides accenting and extra storage. Patagonias eco-friendly construction features 51% recycled materials. .