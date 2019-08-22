Patagonia
Patagonia Re-tool Snap-t Fleece Pullover
$119.00
At Backcountry
Its just not winter without it. Just like holiday parties, ski trips, and reluctantly shoveling snow, its just not winter without the Patagonia Womens Re-tool Snap-T Fleece Pullover. A Patagonia staple, the Re-Tool delivers unrivaled comfort for late-fall hikes and hunkering down on cold winter nights. Polartec Thermal Pro fleece offers deep-pile warmth and a feel thats cozier than hot chocolate by the fireside. A redesigned kangaroo-style handwarmer pocket provides storage and a resting place for cold hands. A Patagonia classic thats cozy and comfortable all winter long. Polartec Thermal Pro fleece offers plenty of soft-feel warmth. Kangaroo pouch is perfect for warming hands and holding phones. Buttoned chest pocket provides accenting and extra storage. Patagonias eco-friendly construction features 51% recycled materials. .