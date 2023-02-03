Antree

Pasta Maker Attachment 3 In 1 Set For Kitchenaid Stand Mixers

[ALL Upgrade Design] This 3-in-1 pasta attachments kit fits ALL KitchenAid Stand Mixer perfectly except K45SS. Far superior to the 3 Pieces- Pasta Sheet Roller. Simply attach it to the power hub of any KitchenAid stand mixer. Roll the dough and cut the pasta into spaghetti Fettuccine, and lasagna at the same time, no need to change pasta attachment. [High-quality Materials] 3 sets of blades are refined from food grade materials, including Pasta Roller Spaghetti Cutter Fettuccine Cutter, as the good design must be uniform power transmission for the high-quality pasta making experience. The protective case is a build-in POM. The overall structure is beautiful, sturdy, small. It has only 1.6KG is convenient for storaae. It is also a must-have accessory for KitchenAid [Efficient and Convenient] The pasta maker makes having homemade pasta and noodle a breeze. Pasta Roller rolls 5.5-inch sheets of pasta with 8 different thickness options. You don't need to disassemble and replace other dough mixers. The advantage of this design is that you can complete 3 steps at the same time, such as making a uniform thickness of pasta (such as sheets of Wonton / Dumplings / TACO) /classic Spaghetti noodles/hearty Fettuccine noodles, etc. [Easy to Use & Clean] Easy to attach, easy to use, easy to control with clear instruction. Gets you the pasta sheets and noodles much faster. You can clean it very quickly the cleaning brush that came with it. Compared to other similar products, they can't open the protective cover to remove the dough in the gap, but we can. Micro-innovative 3-in-1 Pasta Maker, you will like this Pasta maker while once you use to. [Great Gift] The 3-in-1 pasta attachment kit for KitchenAid Mixer is a time saver. Perfect holiday gift for the one that haslKitchenAid Stand Mixer. Very quick at churning out piles of pasta for spaghetti, lasagna or fettuccine. It's worth having and enjoying a better life!