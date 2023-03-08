TIGARI

Passport And Vaccine Card Holder Combo

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

➤Upgraded Traveling Essentials-This particular travel accessories is more than just a passport holder, but it also includes a clear plastic slot for a CDC vaccination card. The passport and vaccine card holder combo is made from water-resistant faux leather with sturdy stitching, which is durable and easy to clean. It is a good travel gifts for women and man. ➤The Perfect Fit - This passport case and CDC vaccination card protector has been custom made to perfectly fit both your passport and vaccine card; Our pu leather passport cover and vaccine card holder will safely protect your documents without folding, bending or crumpling them. ➤Ultra Slim Design - The slim profile and lightweight design make this passport wallet suitable for people of all ages. This international travel essential can fit in a jeans pocket/front pocket, perfect for teachers, students, nurses, office workers, doctors, government officials, police, volunteers, and more ➤Multifunctional Design - In addition to the passport holder and vaccine card holder slot, it can also accommodate cash and cards, making it a comprehensive travel must haves that can fit the travel bag you want to keep within close reach. It also comes with a separate clear vaccination card holder and detachable lanyard for another way to carry your vaccine card. ➤Why Need This Travel Document Organizer? - For travelers, travel is meant to be cheerful so keeping organized is one of the most important thing for a trip. Always keep your vaccine card and passport conspicuously in one wallet and always ready for any inspection if necessary , never worry about losing them. ➤Package Included - 1 pcs passport holder with vaccine card slot and 1 clear CDC plastic card sleeves.