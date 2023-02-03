Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
My Lady Garden Flowers
Passion
£80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At My Lady Garden Flowers
Need a few alternatives?
Diptyque
Tubéreuse Candle
BUY
£65.00
Diptyque
Rouje
Samedi Soir Candle
BUY
£45.00
Rouje
My Lady Garden Flowers
Passion
BUY
£80.00
My Lady Garden Flowers
DedCool
Room + Linen Spray Milk
BUY
$40.00
Dedcool
More from Décor
Diptyque
Tubéreuse Candle
BUY
£65.00
Diptyque
Rouje
Samedi Soir Candle
BUY
£45.00
Rouje
My Lady Garden Flowers
Passion
BUY
£80.00
My Lady Garden Flowers
DedCool
Room + Linen Spray Milk
BUY
$40.00
Dedcool
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted