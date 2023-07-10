Kurt Geiger London

Party Eagle Drench Clutch

$135.00

Removable crossbody strap, 23" drop Can be used as a crossbody or a clutch Dimensions: 7.5"W x 2"D x 5"H Snap flap closure Interior slip pocket Glitter panel detailing Leather gussets Silver-tone and tonal hardware Signature eagle head embellishment at front Logo hardware at back Mannequin model measurements: 5'10" height, wearing a size 4 or small Polyester lining Acrylic/metal; trim: leather Imported Web ID: 4203546