Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Betsy & Floss
Paros Basket Bag
£50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Betsy & Floss
Need a few alternatives?
ECOSUSI
Sombre Vintage Briefcase
BUY
$82.00
ECOSUSI
Streamline Luggage
The Entrepreneur Briefcase
BUY
$295.00
Nordstrom
Topshop
Scilla Contrast Bag In Black
BUY
$32.00
$49.00
ASOS
By Anthropologie
The Samara Bag
BUY
$90.00
Anthropologie
More from Top Handle
ECOSUSI
Sombre Vintage Briefcase
BUY
$82.00
ECOSUSI
Streamline Luggage
The Entrepreneur Briefcase
BUY
$295.00
Nordstrom
Topshop
Scilla Contrast Bag In Black
BUY
$32.00
$49.00
ASOS
By Anthropologie
The Samara Bag
BUY
$90.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted