Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Anthropologie
Pari Rattan Chair
$128.00
$102.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Pari Ratan Chair
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Handwoven Saffron Pillow
BUY
$50.97
$128.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Asymmetrical Scale Drop Earrings
BUY
$17.97
$48.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Rica Embroidered Top
BUY
$41.97
$118.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Harmony Lace Peasant Blouse
BUY
$41.97
$118.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted