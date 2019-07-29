Paradise High Waist High Leg Seersucker Bikini Bottom
$27.99
At Target
Whether you’re sipping a pina colada beneath a palm tree or headed to the neighborhood pool, you’ll rock a vintage-glam look with the Paradise High-Waist High-Leg Seersucker Bikini Bottom from Shade & Shore. These high-waisted bikini bottoms make for a retro look with their high-rise design, while a gingham pattern adds another touch of vintage-like style with a rich, army green color. Elastic at the leg opening lets you move with freedom, and you’ll love to sport an old-school ensemble with the matching gingham bikini top.