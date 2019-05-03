Search
Products fromShopClothingShorts
Pixie Market

Paperbag Waist Denim Shorts

$90.00
At Pixie Market
Cute denim high waist shorts with multiple button front and folded waist. Brand MMblack100% cotton denimSize S waist 25.5" hips 35"Size M waist 27.5", hips 37.5"Inseam 18"Length 18.5"
Featured in 1 story
24 Non-Basic Denim Shorts
by Eliza Huber