Search
Products fromShopClothingShorts
Topshop

Paper Bag Denim Shorts

$60.00
At Topshop
These aren't just denim shorts, these are tapered paper bag denim shorts. Create a trending look with this classic piece, paired with a edgy leather biker studded jacket. 100% Cotton. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
24 Non-Basic Denim Shorts
by Eliza Huber