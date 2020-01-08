Pantene

Pantene Nutrient Blends Moisture With Rosewater Conditioners – 8 Fl Oz

$6.99

At Target

Pantene NutrientBlends Miracle Moisture Boost Rose Water Conditioner is just what you need to deliver soothing hydration for thirsty hair. This frizz-taming formula helps restore silky softness to stubborn locks and seal in moisture. Enjoy the relaxing floral fragrance and the calming creaminess of the nutrient infused sulfate free conditioner, with a blend of pro vitamin B5, antioxidants, and rose water. Plus, it’s gentle enough for permed or color-treated hair!