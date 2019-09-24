The Panasonic EH-NA27-K nanoe Compact Hair Dryer with Folding Handle is a foldable, lightweight hair dryer that makes it quick and easy to dry and style hair at home, work, the gym or while traveling. Advanced, moisture-rich nanoe particles help to reduce damage from brushing and enhance hair's smoothness and shine. The included Quick-Dry Nozzle has been designed to dry hair faster. So how does the Panasonic nanoe advantage work? Put simply, the nanoe hair dryer helps strengthen, protect and beautify hair by taking moisture from the outside and putting it on the inside. The instant you switch on the travel hair dryer, naturally occurring ions in the air are drawn in and broken down into significantly smaller particles that are then combined and held together by water molecules. These new nanoe particles — each containing 1,000x more moisture than regular ions — are gently infused into your hair while drying and styling. The result? Smoother, shinier hair and reduced damage from brushing.