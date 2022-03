Urban Outfitters

Pamona Check Mini Dress

$59.00 $23.99

Product Sku: 65478240; Color Code: 029 Bodycon mini dress from UO in colorblock detailing with cutouts at the waist. Complete with adjustable straps at the open back. Content + Care - 90% Polyester, 10% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 5’9” and wearing size Small Please select a color and size for Store Pickup options