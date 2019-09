Finery London

Paloma Printed Satin Dress

£129.00

Tasteful touches of texture come in the form of modern ladder-style straps and a busy print on our glamorous Paloma dress. This square-necked beauty is crafted from heavy satin and features a flattering, subtly flared skirt. A side split to just above the knee keeps things contemporary for party season, as does a small, horizontal slit to the bottom of the back.