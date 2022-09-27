United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Aisling Camps
Palm Striped Wool-blend Cropped Turtleneck Sweater
$625.00
At Moda Operandi
EDITOR'S NOTE Trinidad native Aisling Camps launched her eponymous knitwear label after working as a mechanical engineer with a focus on sustainability. Each piece is either meticulously made by hand in her Brooklyn studio by a small dedicated team or outsourced to a family run factory in Emilia-Romagna, Italy that has been specializing in knits for three generations.