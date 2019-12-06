Bewaltz

Palm-leaf Jewelry Stand

$19.99

❤︎ ORGANIZATION: Keep your bling displayed so you can USE them versus having them stashed away in a drawer. ❤︎ CUTE DECOR: Our jewelry stands are incredibly cute and functional, making them the best ideal storage solution for your necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. These fun shapes will make your must-have accessories look fabulous. ❤︎ INTEGRATED ACCESSORY DISH: The sturdy base doubles as a jewelry tray for added accessory storage. Use it as an earring holder, bracelet holder, or place to keep your favorite rings safe. ❤︎ GIFTING: This is the perfect gift for your little one or your bestie. Nevertheless their accessories will look amazing! ❤︎ 100% SATISFACTION: Yes! Really. We’re all about 100% Customer Satisfaction or your money back if you don’t like the products. We’re all about shopping with confidence! With your continued support, Bewaltz is committed to keep designing fun products to make our customers happy! Can you smell the coconuts on the breeze? Cause We sure can! Find your serenity with our minimalistic design Palm Leaves Jewelry stand! Keep everything from your collection of bracelets you got from Thailand, to those amazing diamond earrings you bought in a small shop in London, safe and all in one place. The sleek design helps display all your fantastic baubles for everyone to see! PRODUCT DETAIL: Dimensions - | 9” x 2.5” x 9.75” Weight - 0.45 lbs