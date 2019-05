Valentino

Palm-leaf Intarsia Cashmere Sweater

$1980.00 $990.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Tap Valentino's Resort 2017 Cuban inspiration with this grey melange sweater. It's spun from lightweight cashmere, punctuated with a palm-leaf intarsia pattern in bold fuchsia-pink, and finished with low-key raw edges. Try tucking it into a billowing black skirt for an offhand take on ladylike elegance.