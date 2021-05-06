Conditions Apply

Palm Frond Shift Dress

$160.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130346500028; Color Code: 000 Decorated with a technicolor palm frond motif, this '60s-inspired shift dress epitomizes a summertime approach to easy glamour. About Conditions Apply When designing for her contemporary clothing line Conditions Apply, founder Diana Irani uses the Japanese "Wabi Sabi" approach - finding beauty in imperfection. Diana chooses to celebrate each fabric's weathered details and uniquely placed embellishments to evoke a one-of-a-kind, worn-in feel with every piece. Her illustration-style prints and textural finishes contrast beautifully with her modern cuts, for closet additions that will earn you compliments aplenty. Cotton, linen; cotton lining Mini silhouette Back zip Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard falls 36" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Petite falls 34.25" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Model Notes Model is 5'10"