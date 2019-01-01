Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ellery
Pallen Cotton-blend Moire Mini Dress
$1895.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Featured in 2 stories
23 Short Wedding Dresses To Get Hitched In
by
Eliza Huber
15 Wedding Dresses For The Non-Traditional Bride
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
H&M
Bib Overall Dress
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
AYR
The Neat-o
$275.00
from
AYR
BUY
DETAILS
Alexa Chung for AG
The Gillian Denim Mini Dress
$275.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Petaluma Fit N Flare Slip
$88.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Ellery
DETAILS
Ellery
Printed Leather Ankle Boots
€535.00
€267.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
DETAILS
Ellery
Silk-satin Midi Slip Dress
$465.00
$118.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Ellery
Square-toe Leather Ankle Boots
$985.00
$495.00
from
The Modist
BUY
DETAILS
Ellery
Pallen Cotton-blend Moire Mini Dress
£1525.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
