Serta

Palisades Upholstered Sofas

$369.99 $329.43

100% Polyester Imported DESIGNED FOR COMFORT: This couch adds modern flair to family rooms, living areas, and more SOFT, COMFY COUCH: Supportive memory foam and pillowy back cushions embody luxurious comfort you can sink into DIMENSIONS: 73" L x 32.5" W x 35.0 H EVERYDAY VERSATILITY: Modern sofa is great for entertaining, reading, studying, or simply relaxing DURABLE HARDWOOD CONSTRUCTION: Sturdy design supported with quality hardwood materials EASY ASSEMBLY: Quick tool-free assembly for easy setup Bring comfort and modern style to your apartment, condo, or dorm room with the Serta Palisades Living Room Sofa. Ideal for smaller living spaces, this modern sofa features individually wrapped coils, supportive memory foam, and pillowy back cushions for stability and comfort. The sturdy frame is built with hardwood materials that provide strength for a durable design that's built to last. The compact sofa is great for small spaces and easy to assemble. The Serta Palisades Sofa is available in many colors and finishes to choose from. Pair this couch with other pieces in the Palisades collection to create a coordinated look for your room.