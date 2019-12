Block Shop

Palace Pillow

$105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Block Shop

Ochre printing on a gorgeous, rich coral. The perfect joyful accent pillow your neutral living room was asking for. Subtle marbling from our hand-dyeing process; our favorite new colorway. 20 x 20 inches 100% Belgian linen matching hidden YKK zipper enclosure hand block printed by 5th generation master printers in Jaipur 100% down-feather insert made in the USA International shipping now available without pillow insert