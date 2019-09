Whistles

Painted Check Wrap Shirt Dress

$339.00 $237.00

Buy Now Review It

At Whistles

Cut from an easy fabric printed with unique painted checks, this dress falls to a midi length and has a waist tie to define the relaxed silhouette. Channel an effortless spirit by pairing yours with white trainers and minimal jewellery. The flattering shape means this is the perfect work-to-weekend dress that can be restyled for an array of occasions.