PreciousKreation

Paint My Heart Pink Nail Set

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

These are full coverage false nails sealed with a gel top coat for a extra durability. Customizable, removeable, and reuseable everyday nails for easy D.I.Y salon looking maicure at home. This set is made to order. Please allow 3 to 5 day for order completion. Each set contains 10 nails in total. 20 nails set are avaible for order for more flexibity if you don’t know your size. These nails range in size from 0-9 (with 0 the biggest and 9 the smallest) These nails can be filed gently at the side of the nail to ensure a perfect fit if any are to large. If you know your exact size please leave me a note with purchase. Please message me with any questions you may have about application or sizing. This set is available in any size and shape ( The nails in this photo is regular coffin shape and ballerina coffin shape). (Please note that all my nails are hand painted and at times the set won’t be the same ). (SHAPE and LENGTH) 1. Stiletto 2. Coffin 3. Oval 4.Square 5.Ballerina coffin 1.Extra Long 2.Long 3.Regular 4.Short (SIZE) 1. Small (2,5,4,6,9) 2.Medium (1,5,4,6,8) 3.Large (0,4,3,5,7) 4.Extra Small (3,6,5,7,9)