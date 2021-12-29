PAIGE

Paige Emmie Ultra Skinny Jeans

$269.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric Stretch: Super-Stretch Non-Stretch Super-Stretch Fabric: Lightweight, super-stretch coated denim Subtle sheen Button fly Patch back pockets Faux hip pockets Shell: 56% rayon/25% cotton/18% polyester/1% spandex Dry clean Imported, China Style #PDENI41344 Crafted in coated denim and featuring a super-skinny fit, these PAIGE jeans are a more polished alternative to your usual pair. Decorative buttons at the waist provide a signature finishing touch. Show More