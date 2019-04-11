Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Zara
Pack Of Seashell Bracelets Or Anklets
$17.89
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Pack of two bracelets/anklets:- Bracelet/anklet with seashells and beads. Lobster clasp closure.- Bracelet/anklet with beads. Lobster clasp closure.Special return conditions. Please review the terms and conditions for this item.
Featured in 1 story
Zara's Festival Edit Is Perfect For Coachella
by
Eliza Huber
Minor Obsessions
Black And White Diamond Chain Bracelet
$960.00
from
Minor Obsessions
BUY
DETAILS
Shashi
Sam Bracelet
$28.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu Frost for J.Crew
Harvest Moon Bracelet
$128.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Pura Utz
Fruit Salad Bracelet
€48.55
from
Pura Utz
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Chunky Silver Link Bracelet
$17.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Lucky Charm Bracelet
£110.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Evil Eye Bracelet
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Isabel Marant
Crescent Moon Bracelet
$260.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
