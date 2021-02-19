Pacifica Beauty

Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara

$13.99 $11.19

Buy Now Review It

LONG-LASTING AND CLUMP-FREE mascara you'll love that doesn't flake or transfer for long, thick lashes that last all day INFUSED WITH COCONUT OIL AND VITAMIN B hydrates each lash as it lengthens, strengthens and adds volume ACHIEVE THE PERFECT EYE MAKEUP LOOK and apply for a natural look by day, or layer for more volume with our super plush 100% vegan brush CLEAN AND NON-TOXIC FORMULA leaves lashes looking long and voluminous while protecting sensitive skin and your eyes from harsh ingredients FREE OF HARSH CHEMICALS including parabens, phthalates, silicone, mineral oil and petrolatum, as well as cruelty free and 100% vegan You will fall in love with our long lasting, nourishing, natural mineral mascara our amazing formula is infused with coconut oil and Vitamin B to help nourish each lash as it lengthens, helps strengthen and adds volume apply for a natural look by day, or layer for more volume with our super plush 100% vegan Brush that provides effortless coverage all Pacifica products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free Pacifica color is formulated without: Animal testing, animal ingredients, Gluten, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, propylene glycol, mineral oil, petroleum, peanut oil, triclosan, and other ingredients you do not want on your skin, (Plus all the good ingredients your skin craves)