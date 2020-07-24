Loewe

Oversized Square-frame Acetate Sunglasses

£260.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Loewe's accessories are as recognizable as its cult bags - these sunglasses are detailed with the brand's gold 'Anagram' hardware at the temples. They've been made in Italy from glossy black acetate with oversized square frames that'll suit softer face shapes. Keep yours safe in the accompanying leather case.Shown here with: [Loewe Shirt ], [Peter Do Pants ], [Yvonne Léon Ring ], [Loquet Necklace ], [Ippolita Bracelet ].