Kassl Editions

Oversized Rubber Coat

$1157.74

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes While the result is elegant, the design of Kassl Editions' coat is primarily guided by functionality. Cut from water-repellent rubber, it has weightless taped seams and a vent through the back for breathability. The oversized fit is ideal for layering in cooler temperatures.