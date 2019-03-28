Search
& Other Stories

Oversized Double Breasted Blazer

$129.00
At & Other Stories
Oversized blazer with double breasted row buttons, two front pockets and peak lapels. Stretch Structured shoulders Length of blazer: 70cm / 27.6 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 6 / Small This silhouette is relaxed and oversized.
