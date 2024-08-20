Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Coco Gauff x AE
Oversized Denim Jacket
$89.95
Buy Now
Review It
At American Eagle
Need a few alternatives?
Nuuly x Farm Rio
Embroidered Denim Jacket
BUY
$260.00
Nuuly
Coco Gauff x AE
Oversized Denim Jacket
BUY
$89.95
American Eagle
Universal Standard
Kelsey Denim Jacket
BUY
$138.00
Universal Standard
Ganni
Grey Stretch Quilt Curve Sleeve Jacket
BUY
$725.00
Ganni
More from Coco Gauff x AE
Coco Gauff x AE
Stretch High-waisted Crossover Stovepipe Jean
BUY
$69.95
American Eagle
Coco Gauff x AE
Pleated Denim Cargo Mini Skirt
BUY
$49.95
American Eagle
Coco Gauff x AE
Cropped Denim Corset
BUY
$49.95
American Eagle
Coco Gauff x AE
Oversized Denim Jacket
BUY
$89.95
American Eagle
More from Outerwear
Debbie Harry x Wildfang
Double Breasted Blazer
BUY
$198.00
Wildfang
Nuuly x Farm Rio
Embroidered Denim Jacket
BUY
$260.00
Nuuly
Coco Gauff x AE
Oversized Denim Jacket
BUY
$89.95
American Eagle
Universal Standard
Kelsey Denim Jacket
BUY
$138.00
Universal Standard
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted